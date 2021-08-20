Bridgnorth bosses staying calm amid early struggles

Bridgnorth take on OJM Black Country (Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworl)

The Crown Meadow men face another tough test tomorrow when they travel to face an Atherstone side who are top of the Division One table with four wins from four.

In contrast, Bridgnorth have picked up one point from their opening four games with injuries and holiday commitments adding to their problems.

But Steve Groome, who shares the managerial duties with Kev Heseltine, is confident things will improve once a few more players are back in the mix.

“We always knew that August was going to be a tough month with players away and we have also picked up some injuries,” said Groome, who saw his side lose 5-0 at home to OJM Black Country on Tuesday.

“And as a result we haven’t been able to field a settled side.

“We had a very young side against a very physical Wednesfield and we came up short in terms of experience. And we had to make a lot of changes against Wolves Sporting on Saturday and we never really got to grips with the game. But both Kev and I are confident things will get better.

“Now is not the time to be panicking and going out and signing players because we will just be overloaded in a few weeks and then have to let people down. We have got to tough it out until injuries and holidays dry up.

“We have a lot of young local lads who have not played at this level before and they will get better the more they play. If we have a tough season this time to give us better ones in the future, then the club is prepared for that.”