Drayton to start season at home

Prescot Cables are the visitors to face Richard Brown’s side at Drayton on August 14 when the new league campaign gets under way, with fans permitted to attend under government guidance.

Step four Drayton travel to Widnes on Tuesday, August 17, before their FA Cup campaign kicks off with a preliminary round tie at either Sporting Khalsa or Coventry Sphinx on Saturday, August 21.

Market Drayton enter the FA Trophy at the second qualifying round stage on October 9. They are at home to Leek Town.

Brown’s men tackle local sides Newcastle Town and Leek over the festive period, on December 27 and January 1 respectively.