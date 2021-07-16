Drayton to start season at home

By Lewis CoxNon leaguePublished:

Market Drayton Town will kick off their new Northern Premier League Division One West season at their Greenfields home next month.

Prescot Cables are the visitors to face Richard Brown’s side at Drayton on August 14 when the new league campaign gets under way, with fans permitted to attend under government guidance.

Step four Drayton travel to Widnes on Tuesday, August 17, before their FA Cup campaign kicks off with a preliminary round tie at either Sporting Khalsa or Coventry Sphinx on Saturday, August 21.

Market Drayton enter the FA Trophy at the second qualifying round stage on October 9. They are at home to Leek Town.

Brown’s men tackle local sides Newcastle Town and Leek over the festive period, on December 27 and January 1 respectively.

Drayton’s final league game on the road is at Newcastle on April 18 next year, before they bring the league campaign to a close at Greenfields against Workington on April 23.

Non league
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

