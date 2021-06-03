Mick Cutler replaces long-serving Dan Williams as Haughmond manager

Dan Williams, left, has left his post as Haughmond boss after three years in charge

Mick Cutler is to take the reins of the Shrewsbury Sports Village side, after Williams called time on his stint for personal reasons.

Williams spent a decade as a Haughmond player before taking charge three years ago, aged just 28. He helped the club to promotion to the step five Midland League, where they have maintained their position since. He will remain involved with the club’s set-up.

He is replaced by his assistant Cutler, who has been No.2 at the club for around 18 months, as Haughmond also refresh their coaching staff.

Cutler, who previously had a spell in charge of Ellesmere Rangers, will be assisted by Ian Jacques and Howell Evans, while Josh Gough – who has recently quit as Wem Town manager – has also joined as part of Cutler’s staff.

Haughmond secretary Stuart Williams said: “Dan has earned the respect of many within the game after taking on the position at such a young age and gaining promotion to step five and maintaining that status through such difficult and challenging times.

“Dan has a great work ethic and the team has grown and developed and has won many admirers for the way they have played their football under Dan’s leadership at such a high level.

“The club appreciate what he has achieved and are grateful that he has decided to remain an integral member of the club, taking on a role to develop and move the club forward up to the next level.”

Haughmond are anticipating a competitive Midland League Premier Division campaign next term, following the summer restructuring of the non-league pyramid. Their league programme will include Shropshire derbies against newly-promoted Shifnal Town and Whitchurch Alport, who have shuffled across from the North West Counties League.