Salop Leisure Champions League final postponed by Shropshire FA

Tomorrow's Salop Leisure Champions League final showpiece between Steam Wagon United and Shrewsbury Juniors has been postponed.

Steam Wagon and Shrewsbury Juniors in Salop Leisure league action earlier in the campaign. They were due to meet in tomorrow's Champions League final, which has been postponed
The two Shrewsbury sides were due to battle it out at the New Bucks Head at 2pm but the match has been scrapped over alleged use of ineligible players.

Dawley Town, who lost out to Steam Wagon in the semi-finals, alleged on social media that Wagon had fielded a number of ineligible players in their last four clash.

Steam Wagon have responded via a statement claiming the Shropshire FA, who run the Salop Leisure League, cleared the players to feature in the competition in writing on May 7.

But the SFA governance committee found that Wagon had indeed breached competition rules after an official complaint was lodged following the semi-final. Wagon deny any wrongdoing on their part.

The Shropshire FA told the Shropshire Star they will release a statement on the matter next week.

