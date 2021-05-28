Baker moves upstairs as Welly Ams appoint White as their new manager

Manager Mickey Baker, who had been in charge for two-and-a-half years, has stepped down from the role and will be replaced by Tom White.

White previously played for Amateurs and Telford Juniors and started last season with Dawley Town but was keen to take to management.

The club have opened a new role to former boss Baker, who now becomes head of football and recruitment at School Grove.

Baker will oversee the senior side's development and young player's transitioning from the under-18s.

The coaching team of Carl Probert, Steve Nicholls and Scot Hoof will remain in place. But assistant boss Stuart Cassells has stepped down for personal commitments.

Wellington Amateurs have been competing for promotion from the West Midlands League Division One in recent seasons.

Amateurs chairman Paul Gregory said: “I want to personally thank Mick for the job he has done over the last two-and-a-half years, he has overseen many changes to personnel as well as Covid when well-placed for promotion in his first season.

"I’m glad we aren’t losing him and look forward to him aligning the senior team structure and help mould the future for Wellington Amateurs.

"We are right behind Whitey, he is eager to get involved and very passionate with bags of energy which I think the players will respond to well."

Meanwhile, Amateurs' junior set-up Ams FC, who compete in the Salop Leisure League, have also freshened their management team.