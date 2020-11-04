Non-league clubs hope their season can be completed

Shifnal Town joint manager Andrew Carrier

Dozens of clubs across Shropshire will see their campaigns halted when the new national lockdown comes into force tomorrow.

The FA yesterday confirmed fixtures and training must stop at every level of men’s football below the National League, while the restrictions also apply to the women’s game from step three down.

Clubs affected include Market Drayton Town, Haughmond, Shifnal Town, Whitchurch Alport and St Martins. AFC Telford United will continue their season in National League North, which is classed as being ‘elite’ level.

Leagues already running to tighter than normal schedules now have an even smaller window in which to complete their seasons by May, with no guarantee there will not be further delays.

The FA has already contacted leagues and clubs to gauge their views on what should happen if the campaign cannot be finished.

Shifnal Town joint boss Andrew Carrier said: “Fingers crossed we only lose a month and they can fit the fixtures into the schedule further down the line.

“It has been great to get back to football these past couple of months. Everyone at the club worked so hard to get things ready and from a mental health point of view it was great to see everyone again and get back into the old routine of training and playing matches.

“We will be keeping in touch with the players during this shutdown and have asked them to keep things ticking over in terms of fitness.

“Of course it is disappointing to stop now but there are more important things than football at the moment.”

Shifnal sit top of the West Midlands Premier League, which has now been suspended along with the Midland League and North West Counties League.

Though restrictions are due to be lifted on December 3, Midland League chairman Mike Joiner believes in reality it will not be until at least the middle of next month when play resumes.

He said: “Technically we could return on the weekend of December 5 but you have to remember clubs won’t have trained for a month, so it might be another week until the league restarts.

“As things stand we should have no problem completing the season if the league resumes in December, provided of course the weather plays ball.

“The problem will be if there is any further delay but obviously that is impossible to predict at this point. We can only deal with the situation in front of us at this moment.”

Many clubs went six months without playing a competitive fixture between the outbreak of the pandemic in March and the delayed start to the current season in September.

An FA statement read: “Our aim is to ensure that the 2020-21 season is completed at these levels and will liaise with the relevant leagues to provide support and establish appropriate options to do so if required.

“Re-starting football at these levels has taken substantial determination and commitment from stakeholders across the game and we would like to thank everyone for their vital contributions.