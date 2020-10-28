Ludlow Colts enjoy some home comforts

Ludlow Town Colts’ Sol Barker climbs high during the victory against Ledbury Picture: Graham Gould

Their clash with Ledbury Town was a reverse fixture with their opponents using Ludlow’s facilities as their ‘home’ game.

And the familiar surroundings brought out the best in the Colts as they eased to a 5-1 success.

It was Ledbury who enjoyed plenty of possession early on but they failed to test Colts keeper Regan Tonkinson.

Ludlow then suddenly burst into life as the clock hit the 20-minute mark.

Some fine link up play down the left wing saw new signing David Read deliver a cross to the unmarked Keanu Cooper, who fired home the opening goal.

And Ludlow were soon celebrating another goal. Sol Barker was the creator, skipping past the Ledbury right-back before finding Jack Bright for a to tap in at the back post.

The one-way traffic continued with Ludlow adding a third before half-time.

A Jake Conod corner from the right bobbled around in the box only before falling into the path of striker Luke Hicks who smashed the ball home.

The second half picked up where the first had finished, with Colts on top.

Hicks turned provider, beating his marker in the box and squaring the ball for Cooper to net his second of the day and his side’s fourth.

Bright then struck again, latching on to a through ball from Cooper before providing a clinical finish. Ledbury wrapped up the scoring with late consolation effort.

The victory leaves Colts, who are in action at home to Westfields Reserves on Saturday, in fifth place.

Leaders Clee Hill United tasted defeat for the first time this season as they went down 3-1 on home soil to Hereford Pegasus.

Craig Breakwell was on target for Clee Hill, who are still two points clear at the top. Clee Hill host Shobdon on Saturday.