New boss Richard Brown is poised to take big step up with Market Drayton

Richard Brown

The former Wellington Amateurs and Ellesmere Rangers chief was this week appointed as Dan Stevens’ successor at Greenfields as Drayton look to halt a disappointing start to the campaign.

Brown, who was named as assistant to former boss Stevens shortly before the start of the season, oversaw his first game on a Monday night – a 3-0 home defeat to leaders Loughborough Dynamo which leaves Drayton bottom of the Northern Premier League South East Division with six defeats from six.

“It’s tough because I’ve inherited a side which has gone five league game without winning and you’re trying to instil your own stamp on it,” said Brown, who takes his new side to West Yorkshire side Frickley Athletic on Saturday.

“I’ve said to the lads it’s a clean slate. Everybody has new opportunities because I’ve only been there six or seven weeks and not seen them play.

“A lot of lads have stepped up and have to get used to the level. Some have stepped up two levels. When you’re stepping up from West Mids Prem or the North West Counties it’s a massive step, I’ve seen that myself.

“It’s a learning curve for me as well. But I’ve just said to them work hard and if you get chances put them away, that’s our biggest problem at the moment.”

Brown had been helping Connor Courtney in charge of Ellesmere Rangers before they moved to bring Matt Burton in, relieving Brown of his duties. He had previously enjoyed league and cup success in Division One of the West Midlands League with Wellington Amateurs.

“I felt I was done with football after what happened at Ellesmere,” he added. “I was a bit peed off and wound up, but spoke to Dan who said give me a hand.

“I love working with Dan. I think he’s a great coach. It’s tough when you’ve not managed at the level before. I’m going to find it tough. It’ll be a tough learning curve but until you try you never know.”

On Drayton’s plight as basement boys, Brown said: “I personally don’t want to be down the wrong end of the table, no manager does.

“We’re looking at bringing players in, which is inevitable. You give opportunities but want to look at better quality.

“A lot is down to fitness and that’s what we’ve got to work on.

“I’m not focused on us surviving relegation. It’s getting that first win on the board to give us confidence for the next.”