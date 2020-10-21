Leaders Ludlow marching on in maiden Salop season

Louis Jones rues a missed chance for Dawley Town during their defeat to Ludlow at the top of the Salop Leisure League on Saturday

A bumper crowd of 221 saw Chris Waldron and Christian Leech’s side mount a fine second-half turnaround to win 3-1 at Dawley Town, to inflict a first defeat of the season on the hosts.

Ludlow travelled to Telford full of confidence after four wins in a row but it was Dawley, who themselves had won five from five, who started well and edged ahead through George Lees inside 10 minutes.

But the visitors gave their Premier Division promotion aspirations a boost in the first ever Salop Leisure League campaign – with second-half efforts from player-coach Sean Evans, Kieran Dovey and Owen Holdsworth earning in-form Ludlow yet another win.

The Ludlow Football Stadium outfit have enjoyed a stunning run of a form – scoring 27 goals in five games – since a narrow 3-2 reverse to Shrewsbury side Steam Wagon United, another promotion hopeful, in the second game of the season.

They make the trip to 10th-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers on Saturday.

Steam Wagon sit second, with an identical record after seven games, but with an inferior goal difference of 10 after a 5-1 victory over Newport Town.

The Wagon rolled back to winning ways thanks to a Harry Morris brace and goals from Charlie Musselwhite, Tom Sayce and Josh Morgan.

They welcome Shifnal Town Development to Shrewsbury Sports Village this weekend.

Shrewsbury Juniors were also in the goals as a 5-1 victory on the road at Albrighton lifted them to fifth.

James Jehu was at the double with Ryan Mansell, Cameron Routley and Matt McClure also chipping in for Juniors, who look forward to hosting Wrockwardine Wood on Saturday.

AFC Bridgnorth Development picked up a welcome first point of the season thanks to a 1-1 draw at Up & Comers.

Sam Owen was the hero for the Bridgnorth development side, equalising immediately after Gareth Foulkes put the hosts ahead.

Bridgnorth, who are now up to second-bottom, will hope to build on the point with the visit of new basement boys Albrighton on Saturday.

Gobowen Celtic chalked up a third victory in seven games by edging a seven-goal thriller at Madeley Sports.

Ben Pierpoint opened the scoring with a stunner for Celtic from inside his own half, before Shaun Davies and Jon Matthew turned the contest on its head in Madeley’s favour, only for Jack Hughes to level just before the break.

Hughes struck again on the hour before George Hughes made it 4-2. Davies’ second gave Madeley hope but the north Shropshire visitors held on and now sit seventh ahead of a home clash against fourth-placed AMS FC.

Madeley head to the Russells Meadow Ground to tackle Church Stretton on Saturday.

Goals from Jamie Porter and a Matthew Stuart rocket earned Wrockwardine Wood an eye-catching second win of the season against in-form Church Stretton.