We must find clinical edge, admits Crown Meadow boss

AFC Bridgnorth’s Tom Grainger challenges Bilston Town’s Ben Podmore Picture: Ashley Griffiths/GrifftersWorld Photography

The Meadow men head to Ludlow tonight to tackle county rivals Shawbury United – who are flying high in fourth – in search of a first win.

Bridgnorth remain winless after four league games with a third defeat in the division, a 2-0 reverse to Bilston Town, seeing them down in 15th with just a single point. Chris Crook’s early penalty save, a second in two games, could not inspire Ward’s side on to a positive result as Leon Taylor put Bilston ahead before the break.

Sub Matt Pinder fired a counter-attack second late on as Ward’s side were pushing for an equaliser.

Ward said: “Every game we’ve played apart from the Wednesfield game we’ve had enough chances to win but we just haven’t took them. I spoke to Dean (Gill, Bilston boss) for ages after and he said ‘you’re lacking that bit of cutting edge, aren’t you?’

“We had more chances than them to win it, but if we keep giving away silly goals we aren’t going to win a game of Monopoly never mind a game of football

“Shawbury are a young side. They are doing well. But I’ll say to the lads whatever has gone previously has gone, you have a chance to put it right now because on paper people are expecting us to beat these.”

Shawbury were pegged back by Littleton after taking the lead before falling to a 3-1 defeat in a feisty clash on Saturday.

Allen, whose side were in good form heading into the home clash at the Ludlow Football Stadium, was disappointed Shawbury dropped below their recent high standards.

Tom Hughes gave the hosts an early lead but Charlie Fletcher was soon condemned to the sin bin, before the Ton equalised through Brogan Haplin. Shawbury were briefly down to nine men before the break as James Chetter was also sent to the sin bin.

Jourdain Masidi edged the visitors ahead midway through the second half before Ricardo Richards struck to wrap up the points late on.

The Shawbury chief has ordered a response from his side with Bridgnorth set to travel to south Shropshire tonight.

Boss Allen wants a reaction. He said: “

That’s what it’s about now. I said to the boys in the dressing room it’s about the reaction. There will be games we lose, it’s about how we react tonight. It’ll be tough, Bridgnorth are winless and will want to come and get that first victory.”

Shawbury remain fourth in the Premier Division with 12 points from six games.

Shifnal Town – who did not play on Saturday because of a Covid case within the Dudley Town squad – are at home to Wednesfield tonight.

Wem Town remain rooted to the foot of the table with six defeats from six league matches after suffering a 4-1 defeat at home to OJM Black Country – but they have been forced to call off tonight’s match at Wolves Sporting after OJM’s joint manager Adam Younis tested positive for coronavirus.

Louis Irvine’s 12th-minute strike would end up being mere consolation for Haughmond, who suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Coventry United. The result leaves Haughmond second bottom of the Midland Premier ahead of tonight’s trip to Tividale.

Whitchurch Alport took the lead at Avro in their North West Counties League Premier Division encounter, but slipped to a 3-1 defeat after conceding two stoppage-time goals.

They followed that up with a 1-1 draw at home to Runcorn last night. Another injury time goal cost Alport all three points.