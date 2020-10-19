Market Drayton Town appoint Richard Brown as manager

Richard Brown has been appointed new manager of Market Drayton Town

Former Walsall professional Brown, who is from Shrewsbury, was assistant to former boss Dan Stevens.

And Brown, who quit as Ellesmere boss in January 2018, has stepped into the role as Greenfields chief after Drayton parted company with Stevens following a disappointing start to the new season.

Brown had playing spells with Drayton, as well as at Shifnal Town, Ellesmere and Wellington Amateurs.

Drayton chairman Mick Murphy said: “After yet another defeat last Tuesday night at Kidsgrove Athletic it was decided to have a change of manager at the club.

“For several reasons it just didn’t work out for Dan this season. I personally would like to thank Dan for his time at the club and wish him well for the future.”

Brown will be assisted by Chris Worrall. Steve Chamberlain is head coach with Nick Roberts assistant head coach. Jess Sayers is Drayton’s physio.

The defeat at Kidsgrove meant Drayton had lost their five opening fixtures in this season’s Northern Premier League South East Division, as well as exiting the FA Cup and FA Trophy.