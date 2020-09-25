Mond on the move as Bridgnorth get ready for their league opener

Williams will check on the fitness of Louis Irvine and Adam Knott ahead of Saturday’s home match with Romulus in the Midland League Premier Division after both picked up injuries during Haughmond’s FA Vase tie at Leicester Road last weekend.

The first qualifying round match in the East Midlands ended goalless before Haughmond were eventually knocked out on penalties.

“We should have won it,” said Williams. “They dominated the ball, that’s the way it was going to be, but we were fairly comfortable and we had the best chance of the game when the keeper made what I thought was a worldie save, tipping an effort from Scott Ryan on to a post with a couple of minutes left.

“I was delighted with the clean sheet, the attitude and performance, and you can see the progression week on week.”

Williams added: “We’ve just got to stay in games. We’re managing games better and, rather than shooting ourselves in the foot, we’ve been really good lately, so I couldn’t be more impressed with the last two weeks to be honest.”

Having opened the campaign by playing six consecutive away matches in league and cup, Saturday’s game will be the first time Haughmond have had home advantage this season.

They will be seeking to make the most of home comforts in the first of successive matches at the Shrewsbury Sports Village, with a clash against Boldmere St Michaels to follow on Tuesday.

AFC Bridgnorth manager Graham Ward insists his squad building process could not have gone better as they prepare for their league opener this weekend.

The West Midlands League Premier Division side have had two cup games to warm up for league action, first losing to Shifnal 4-1 in the FA Cup and then beating Wednesfield on penalties in the FA Vase after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Bridgnorth came back from 3-1 down in that fixture and now host Worcester Raiders in the league on Saturday – as Ward insists the league is his main priority.

“I don’t think it could gone much better,” Ward said when asked how his team is shaping up. “I’ve been happy, but I wish the season started earlier to be honest.

“It’s been really hard to keep the lads motivated and try to keep them coming to training and keeping their spirits up.

“I don’t think I could have assembled a better squad, I haven’t got a budget either.

“The cup competitions don’t mean anything – we’re not going to go and win the FA Cup are we?

“What matters is what happens on September 26. That’s not me taking anything away from what happened at Shifnal, they were the better side, end of.

“But my main focus is the league, my job is to finish in the top four, that’s what was spelled out for me in black and white.

“If I don’t, then I won’t be here next year, end of.

“That is my job and that is all that matters and my main focus is on that game and the season ahead.

“That is ultimately our goal, I want to get the team out and finish the job.”

Although Ward is expecting a ‘tough’ encounter against Worcester, he is confident that his side can start strong in the league.

“I’m not here to make up the numbers, I didn’t do it when I played and I certainly won’t as a manager.

“I take pride in it and love standing on the sidelines. I’m not here for a jolly-up and my lads aren’t either.

“Time will tell. We know Shifnal are strong and we have our hands full.

“We’ve had a strong pre-season and other managers are expecting us to be challenging.”

Having won the only game to have taken place in the West Midlands Premier so far, Shifnal Town enter this weekend top of the table – victory at Cradley Town tomorrow (3pm) will ensure they remain there. Shawbury United begin their campaign at Darlaston Town (1874) and Wem Town go to Wednesfield.