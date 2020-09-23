Shifnal’s FA Cup adventure over

Following a 4-1 win over AFC Bridgnorth, Shifnal were the only side representing Shropshire when they hosted the higher league opponents in the first qualifying round.

In front of a sell-out crowd, Jake Wakeling put the visitors ahead in the first half.

Minutes later, Tom Hill was sent through on goal to equalise for Town but it was saved.

In the second half, Hill went close again with a header that just flashed wide of the post as the hosts piled on the pressure.

Then, against the run of play, Wakeling added a second for the Southern League Premier Division Central side.

Had Shifnal been successful, it would have been their first time in the second qualifying round for 36 years.

In the end, they fell to a narrow defeat to a side three divisions above them as Danny Carter and Andrew Carrier’s men gave a good account of themselves.