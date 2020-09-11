No pressure on us, says Bridgnorth boss ahead of Cup tie

The West Midlands Premier Division rivals meet in the preliminary round at Shifnal’s Acoustafoam Stadium after both enjoyed emphatic 3-0 wins at higher-ranked opposition in the previous round.

New Bridgnorth boss Ward is heading into the league campaign, which kicks off on September 26, with ambitions of securing promotion via a top-four finish, but believes the pressure is firmly on Saturday’s hosts and last season’s runaway leaders.

Shifnal, managed by Danny Carter and Andrew Carrier, were set for the West Midlands Premier title last season before the season was null and voided due to Covid-19 and are favourites with many to achieve top spot again.

“It’s a big game, but the pressure isn’t on us,” Ward said. “I say that because of the facts and figures.

“They were runaway leaders last year, they’ve got a massive budget and we’re paying Haribos and Jaffa Cakes.

“It’s a massive game, but the pressure is all on them.

“I know we’ve got a really good team, but we have to be on it. I’ve worked with Tom Hill and people like that, you give them a chance and they’ll bury it.

“We are underdogs and we’ll go and give a good account.”

Bridgnorth swatted aside Midland League Premier hosts Highgate United 3-0 in the extra preliminary round two Tuesdays ago.

On the same evening, Shifnal put three past Chelmsley Town to set up Saturday’s mouthwatering sold-out tie, which is worth £1,444 to the winners with a crowd of 300 expected.

A win for Ward’s men would mean a spot in the first qualifying round for the first time since reforming in 2013, while Shifnal have not reached that stage since 2008/09.

“These are the games players want to be involved in,” added former Wolves youngster Ward, who reached the third round as a player for Kidderminster and Tamworth. “I relish these games and I know our lads do as well, Glynn Coney, Jason Pike, ‘Knowler’ (Charlie Knowles), they rise to it.

“They will all be playing with a smile on their face. That is all I want for Saturday because then I guarantee we will give a good account.”