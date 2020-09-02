WATCH as Tom Hill nets stunning overhead kick as Shifnal Town progress in FA Cup

Striker Hill netted a stunning overhead kick in Shifnal's impressive 3-0 victory at Midland League Division One outfit Chelmsley Town.

Taking a touch to control a bouncing low cross from the right, Hill held off a defender before sending a remarkable acrobatic effort in beyond the despairing dive of the Chelmsley goalkeeper.

Half time @chelmsleytown 0 @ShifnalTown1st 1 and what a goal from Tom Hill 👏 pic.twitter.com/PsUvHuEaZC — Brooksy TV (@BrooksyTV) September 1, 2020

The first-half effort was part of an FA Cup brace for Town sharp-shooter Hill, whose goals came either side of a bullet header from Brad Smith.

The Cup tie was played in front of spectators, who are permitted to attend fixtures at step three and below in non-league.

The victory sends Andrew Carrier and Dan Carter's side – who were denied an almost-certain promotion after the null and void of last season – through to the preliminary round, where Shifnal will welcome Shropshire and West Midlands Premier rivals AFC Bridgnorth.

Graham Ward's Bridgnorth secured their place in the preliminary round with a superb 3-0 victory away at higher-ranked Highgate United.

A Cameron Milne rocket from outside the box put Bridgnorth ahead at The Coppice before Charlie Knowles doubled the advantage before the break.

Skipper Jason Pike wrapped up the victory with a penalty 20 minutes from time.

The preliminary round Shropshire derby will take place at Shifnal's Acoustafoam Stadium on Saturday week.

Whitchurch Alport booked their place in the next round after coming through a county derby against Haughmond – despite finishing with striker Alex Hughes in goal.

North West Counties Premier side Alport survived being dismissed to 10 men, as goalkeeper Alex Atton saw red for a rash last-man challenge with Whitchurch 3-0 to the good.

Hughes, in his more natural position, had put Alport ahead against Shrewsbury side Haughmond just before half-time, before Dylan Bath doubled the lead 10 minutes after the break.

Youngster Lewis Jarman came off the bench to strike with 18 minutes left before 10-man Alport held out, despite Adam Knott pulling one back for the visitors.

Alport go to Herefordshire outfit Westfields in the next round on Saturday, September 12.