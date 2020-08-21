Market Drayton Town relishing return of supporters

Chairman Mick Murphy says the opportunity to welcome spectators for the first time since March is just reward for Drayton’s ground staff and loyal volunteers, fondly nicknamed ‘Dad’s Army’.

Drayton, whose manager Dan Stevens has assembled an encouraging young squad ahead of his first full season in charge, welcome ambitious Shifnal, of two divisions below, in their first friendly open to fans (7.45pm kick-off) after the government eased restrictions for non-league clubs step three and below.

Murphy said: “It is pleasing that the work undertaken by the club’s award-winning ground staff can be rewarded with people attending the home pre-season friendlies.

“Following the independently-produced risk assessment guidance has added more pressure to this great group of volunteers.

“The management and players have now played two matches and have remarked how strange the playing experience is without supporters.

“They look forward to next Tuesday night’s home match against Shifnal Town , who were denied an obvious promotion to step five by the intervention of Covid-19 and the subsequent null and void outcome.”

Murphy added the presence of fans will also be a financial boost to the club, who took the decision not to ask for donations from supporters during the pandemic.

“The local supporters will also get the chance to see the young squad that the manager has bought together to build on the last few matches before lockdown.

“And from a financial point of view, the return of supporters to the ground will obviously bring in much needed income to the club.”