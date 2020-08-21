Graham Ward: Bridgnorth can challenge

The new Crown Meadow boss, back at the club where he was No.2 to former manager Mark Clyde, has enjoyed an impressive opening to pre-season with a new squad, featuring some old favourites who have returned to the club.

After comfortably dispatching Bustleholme, FC Darlaston and Sikh Hunters – all of the division below – and scoring 12 goals in the process, Bridgnorth saw off higher-ranked Tividale 4-3 on Saturday, having led 4-1 at one stage.

Irishman Ward, who was on Wolves’ books as a youngster, has made no secret of his desire for a top-four finish in the West Midlands Premier Division next season, which would secure promotion to the Midland League.

“I do think we’ve got players who can step up to that level, if not are already at that level,” said Ward. “I’m not putting any more unnecessary pressure on our lads. Their job and my job is to finish in the top four.”

The Football Association have given permission for leagues at step six, including Bridgnorth’s WMRL, to begin their 2020/21 season on September 5, but an official start date has yet to be ratified.

Clubs at steps five and six spoke with the FA on Monday evening in search of more clarity.

But Ward has enjoyed the period of training. He added: “The lads have been absolutely brilliant, a breath of fresh air.

“The proof of the pudding will be when the season starts and how we handle that.

Advertising

“But I’ve no doubt in my mind with regards the players I’ve got, the 11, 16, 18, the younger lads, they can all step up.

“It’s just a case of can I make it all fit and find a formation that suits? I’m more than confident I can.

“I wanted lads with the ability to play anywhere. I didn’t want massive gaps or square pegs in round holes. I’ve got a balanced squad.”

Ward is in talks with teenage midfielder Dalton Sikhosana, formerly of Rotherham’s academy, who is studying in Wolverhampton and has caught the eye.

Advertising

“He’s going to be a hell of a player,” Ward said. “He reminds me of a young Claude Makelele, he’s got that build but he’s so quick with the ball, I was gobsmacked.

“He’s only a kid but you can tell he’s been coached properly with his awareness and positional sense.”