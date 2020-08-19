Divisions split into two under radical non-league proposals

Divisions at steps three and four of the non-league pyramid, which include Stourbridge, Hednesford Town and Stafford Rangers among other Midlands clubs, would be re-merged later in the campaign with Champions League-style play-offs then used to determine promotion and relegation issues.

The plans have been drawn up as a contingency by the Isthmian, Southern and Northern Leagues due to the ongoing uncertainty over the return of non-league football.

All three leagues are currently committed to starting on September 19, but will only do so if supporters are allowed to attend and have set a deadline of this Friday for government approval.

If that is not received the league season’s start date will initially be pushed back to October 3, with further contingencies in place should there be a further delay.

In a scenario where the campaign cannot begin by October 17, the leagues will propose to split every division at step three and four in two, easing the burden of travelling on clubs.

Teams would play each other twice in what would equate to half a season before the divisions were re-merged, with the top five playing off against each other for promotion and the bottom five against relegation.

The proposal would require approval from clubs and the FA as it would mean changing the National League Systems regulations and standardised rules.

Clubs were informed of the contingencies in a letter which outlined the current roadmap. The leagues and the FA are continuing to press the government for an urgent response as to when supporters will be allowed to attend matches.

In a statement to clubs, Southern League vice-chairman and FA representative Anthony Hughes said: “It is hoped that we will not need any of these contingencies.

“It should also be understood that there are no perfect solutions to this problem, and that it is impossible to accurately predict the precise circumstances that will apply at any future date.

“However, the Step three and four leagues believe that this proposal provides as much clarity as we can provide at this time.”

Andy Morrell declared himself delighted with Hednesford Town’s fitness levels after last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Stafford Rangers.

Honours ended even as the rivals faced off in the first of two pre-season fixtures, Jamie Sleight’s 75th-minute equaliser cancelling out Danny Glover’s opener for the Pitmen.

Morrell saw more positives than negatives after giving the majority of his starting XI players for more than an hour. He said: “Overall, I am very pleased. It is minutes under the belt.”