Midland League clubs set for September 5 return to action

In the Premier Division, Haughmond have all been given their first three fixtures as the league organises its return.

The full fixture list has not been released as bosses looks to avoid clashes with other leagues – and changes could yet be made – but Midland Football League chairman Mick Joiner is hopeful of a smooth return to action.

"We only have 19 teams in each division after losing two clubs further down the league, so some clubs have three matches announced already and some have two," he said.

"We've told all of the clubs that if we get anything from the FA or government that restricts those matches taking place, they will all be cancelled.

"The reason we've done it the way we've done it, rather than announcing the fixtures for the full season, is because the Northern Premier and Southern League, which encroach on our area, won't be doing their fixtures for another couple of weeks yet.

"We couldn't go too deep in the fixtures in case there was some clash in the other leagues, so we've been cautious.

"We have our fingers crossed and hoping that we can do what we're trying to do, but there's every chance it might be altered, we just don't know.

"We're preparing properly. We have been given that date for a commencement."

Advertising

Before they return to league action, clubs will play in the FA Cup on September 1.

For Joiner, it has been a 'stressful' experience getting to this point and he's hopeful it goes to plan.

"Clubs need to be prepared to play in the FA Cup, and that needs to be kept to a tight schedule," he added.

"But if spectators are not allowed, we cannot continue to play football at our level because of the overhead costs.

Advertising

"We're waiting for further instructions from the FA on what percentage of gates we can have, but at the moment all we know is that we can produce fixtures and endeavour to play them.

"It has been stressful for most of the management, and I can understand some of the questions clubs have thrown at us.

"But, we're no different to anybody else. We might hear something a day before anyone else, but clearly we have got no more information than any person in the street.

"The FA are really cautious. Everybody is moving in the right direction, but it's slower than slow.

"We're probably worked harder in lockdown than we would in a normal season, with a number of meetings fortnightly, to try and keep up to speed.

"We have to be cautious of people losing their lives, that's what it's about really.

"I dread to think if we have any lockdowns in certain areas, because our league does cover quite a wide span of different towns, villages and counties."