Market Drayton impress, but lose late on

But there were positives to take for boss Dan Stevens’ side ahead of the manager’s first full season at the helm at Greenfields, as they built on an impressive first friendly result, a victory over Sporting Khalsa.

Fellow step four side Cables opened the scoring after 12 minutes, but Callum Griffiths punished a defensive mistake to equalise midway through the first period, just before a drinks break.

The Merseysiders led again 10 minutes before the break as new goalkeeper Sam Agius, released by Shrewsbury Town this summer, was beaten.

But Griffiths got the visitors back on terms again moments after half-time and it looked as though that effort would earn the draw.

Agius saved ex-AFC Telford man Michael Monaghan’s penalty with 10 minutes remaining, but Josh Woods struck the winner with a minute left.

Danny Lokko netted a silky equaliser to earn Whitchurch Alport a 1-1 draw against Cheshire visitors Ashville.

The visitors had led from the 12th minute before Lokko levelled the scores.

AFC Bridgnorth enjoyed an eye-catching 4-3 victory against higher-ranked Tividale. Glynn Coney brought Bridgnorth level five minutes before the break. Aaron Weston, Andy Hartlebury and Cameron Milne put the hosts 4-1 up and Bridgnorth held on.

Shifnal Town enjoyed a thumping 5-1 win over AFC Bentley.