Drayton ready to take first step towards new season

Manager Dan Stevens has called a full squad session at Greenfields on Tuesday, building on several small group sessions with players held at various sports facilities.

He hopes to have most of last term’s regulars present, plus the usual assortment of new faces normal for pre-season get-togethers – though this will be like no other ever held by Town.

“Clearly, we’ll be observing government guidelines to counter the coronavirus pandemic, with groups of no more than six training together,” he says. “This has meant drawing up a very different pre-season programme, which will stretch everyone.

“In the main, we will have to have a coach with no more than five players working together – which has its challenges preparing for a team game. I expect several new faces will be there too, mainly players who are known to us and are interested in having a trial run-out.”

When that run out might be in terms of an actual match is very much in the lap of the gods – or more realistically, the boffins seeking a viable anti-coronavirus vaccine.

Town have not yet arranged any friendly games and don’t intend doing so until they get some clear indication of when the season might kick-off.

Boss Stevens sees friendly games as the final stage of pre-season, building players, the team and the club to a peak for the start of a new campaign – and it’s nonsense doing that without an actual target date.