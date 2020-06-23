September target for non-league

Prize money in both competitions is also set to be reduced with the national game facing a funding cut of nearly 40 per cent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news emerged at a meeting last week between leagues at step five and six of the non-league pyramid, which includes the Midland League and West Midlands League, during which the FA also outlined several scenarios for starting the 2020/21 campaign.

Representatives were told a September date is now the most likely scenario, though that will depend on government approval while there is an acceptance matches will not restart until supporters are allowed to return in some capacity.

The FA are determined to have a unified date for the resumption of all non-league football, meaning the likes of Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Telford could not begin playing in National League North before Haughmond and Tividale are permitted to resume in the Midland League.

It is believed starting next season in either September or October would allow sufficient time for completion of full league campaigns, though league and county cups would likely be scrapped to free up space in the calendar.

Should football not return until November, it is suggested leagues could either play half a season with teams playing each other only once. An alternative proposal would see divisions split into two, most likely on geographical boundaries, with the possibility of play-offs to decide the title.

Leagues were told the worst-case scenario would be no return for non-league football until 2021. Such an outcome would likely prompt the FA to further delay extensive restructure plans for the non-league pyramid, which were postponed when the 2019-20 season was declared null and void.

The latter decision prompted plenty of criticism and the FA has admitted it may now ask leagues to reach an agreement prior to restarting on how promotion and relegation and issues should be decided, in the event a second spike of the virus meant next season also needed to be curtailed.

A September start would see the FA Cup and Vase competitions run in full, though any further delay would likely see at least some qualifying round replays scrapped. Non-league clubs play in six qualifying rounds and representatives at last week’s meeting were told the November date of the first round proper cannot be pushed back.

Prize money for the Cup, the most lucrative competition for non-league, is set to reduce to 2018 levels, while Vase funding will also fall by around six per cent.

Clubs will also be required to comply with a number of new safety guidelines in relation to coronavirus. That will include producing a Covid-19 risk assessment, while every club in steps one to four of the non-league game must appoint a Covid-19 officer to ensure they are compliant with protocols.