Boss Nathan Leonard steps down at Oswestry

Leonard was appointed manager of his hometown club in November and guided Town on a promotion charge in the North West Counties First Division South.

Oswestry looked set for promotion to step four before the coronavirus pandemic brought football to a halt. They sat second in a division where the top four were promoted, 13 points clear of fifth.

But a place in the division above was cruelly snatched away from Oswestry as the FA declared all non-league seasons below step three null and void, expunging records.

Leonard, son of former Shrewsbury Town and Oswestry defender Carleton and academy coach at The New Saints, had said that setback will motivate his side to win promotion next season, but has taken the decision to step down due to personal reasons.

The club, who play at TNS' Park Hall base, said: "It is with great regret that we have accepted Nathan Leonard's resignation as manager of FC Oswestry Town.

"In a short space of time Nathan had built a team that was on the verge of promotion into step five football but due to the curtailing of the league and the season's results expunged this achievement was cruelly snatched away.

"The football landscape has changed drastically since March and now due to personal reasons Nathan felt he could take the club no further. As a club we would like to put on the record how proud the club was to have an Oswestrian manage the Town and we wish Nathan the best of luck with with any future football role."

Leonard, who previously managed Guilsfield in Wales, said: "(It was a) Tough decision to make, had a few stressful weeks but I feel I need to do what’s right for me.

"I leave a terrific committee behind who have been fantastic from day one. A great group of players who were spot on throughout, gutted I’ve not been able to make it work but that’s footy.

"Privileged to have managed my home town club even if it was only for a short period. Some good memories, I hope to see FC Oswestry Town gain promotion next season and wish everyone at the club the best."