League reps set for talks

Representatives from the Midland Football League and West Midlands Regional League will join counterparts from other divisions at steps five and six of the non-league pyramid on a conference call next Friday with the aim of “scenario planning” for the 2020/21 season.

Both leagues were halted in March by the coronavirus pandemic and the 2019/20 campaign declared null and void just a month later.

There has since been no word on when either might return, with next week’s meeting the first chance to discuss the various logistical problems of restarting.

“We are hoping it might throw a bit of light on where we stand,” explained Midland League chairman Mick Joiner.

“A few ideas have been floated already but until we sit down and talk through them it is difficult to know what might work and what won’t.

“There are so many things which have to be taken into consideration when it comes to creating a safe environment for the game to resume.”

The football season at steps five and six traditionally begin on the first weekend in August but a delayed start now appears inevitable.

Though some clubs have begun small group, non-contact coaching in line with the latest government guidelines, the step up to actually playing a match is a considerable one.

Joiner explained: “You’ve got professional football coming back next week but that is with rigorous testing and clubs at our level are never going to afford that.

“Then you look at facilities. Changing rooms in the Midland League can be very cramped and an obvious question is how do you ensure social distancing in an environment like that?

“There are so many safeguarding issues. At what point will spectators be allowed back in?”

While that and similar questions are now at the forefront of Joiner’s mind, the chief focus for the league in recent months has been ensuring its clubs are well placed to negotiate the economic problems of the shutdown.

The Midland League consists of 72 clubs split across four divisions from step five to eight of the pyramid. Joiner and his colleagues have held regular dialogue with club officials, providing advice on a number of grants available. Those have included the Football Foundation’s Pitch Preparation Fund, a scheme set up in conjunction with the Premier League which this week saw more than £7million distributed to more than 2,900 non-league clubs.

“We’ve contacted every club over the course of the shutdown, just to offer some advice and essentially see how they all are,” said Joiner.

“Obviously our priority is to try and support the clubs in whatever way we can.

“The general mood among the clubs is good. They are all determined to get through this.

“Once we get an idea of when next season will start, there will be other ways in which we can support them, perhaps in terms of registration fees.

“Right now there is no indication of when the next ball will be kicked.”