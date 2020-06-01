Advertising
Market Drayton set to host emergency services
Market Drayton Town’s Greenfields home will play host to Emergency Service Football League action from next season.
The club revealed their pride after agreeing to host games on behalf of the 1st Battalion Royal Irish Regiment FC.
The link-up comes after the regiment made an appeal for assistance in hosting evening games. The 1st Battalion are an integral part of Market Drayton, having been awarded freedom of the town in 2012.
The ESFL provide fixtures for emergency services who are unable to commit due to unsociable hours.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment