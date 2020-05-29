Market Drayton launch new charity trust

The aim is to throw open the club’s Greenfields facilities to local initiatives, primarily for sport-related activities but with the intention of fostering a widening range of interests.

The brainchild of club chairman Mick Murphy, the idea has been given a favourable reception by the Charity Commission.

He says it is currently being considered in detail and the club is hoping to get a formal go-ahead in a few weeks.

The objectives of the Market Drayton Town Football Club in the Community Trust are to promote healthy recreation, act as a resource for young people and help them to develop their skills and advance in life, and provide leisure activities in the interests of social welfare.

Murphy said: “We wanted something that reflected the wide ranging scope of the initiative.

“We wanted to make very clear it’s an additional arm to the club’s activities, emphasising that we are making our facilities available for organisations and groups of all interests.

“We have a great clubhouse here that can be used for the good of the community, not just the club.

“But the spin-offs in terms of experience, knowhow and contacts established by running a club at a semi-professional level for so many years are far greater than you would imagine.

“The power of football can engage and unite the community.

“We feel that we can offer so much more to Market Drayton, especially the town’s younger generations.

“For instance, one initiative we are investigating could involve local youngsters being offered training for a National Vocational Qualification within the sporting sector.”