Drayton’s ‘Dad’s Army’ earn a salute from chairman

Murphy was re-elected at this week’s online AGM along with secretary Darren Beech and treasurer John Kirkham, and he was quick to praise the hard-work put in during a testing season in which saw three different managers – Steve McCormick, Martyn Davies and Dan Stevens – had to build what were essentially three totally different teams.

At a time when many fellow Northern Premier League clubs are fighting to stay afloat, Drayton have no such financial worries while they can look forward to another campaign in the the fourth level of the national pyramid.

Murphy was delighted to see everyone at the club play their part, and none more so than key committee man Cliff Taylor and the group of half-a-dozen pensioners – nicknamed by a predecessor as Drayton’s ‘Dad’s Army’ – who have maintained and added to the ground’s facilities over the years.

“They are now mostly in their seventies but they’re still going strong, doing an absolutely tremendous job,” said Murphy.

“It’s no accident that they have again been shortlisted for the Shropshire Football Association’s groundsmen of the year award they won in 2019.”

Murphy also declared the experiment of holding the AGM over a video link a great success.

“It went very well, without any hitches whatsoever; which I must admit was a great relief to those of us who set it up.

“Supporters were able to log in, put questions, discuss issues and put forward ideas for the future from their own homes, safe from fears of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Murphy was re-elected as chairman along with Darren Beech and John Kirkham, continuing as general secretary and treasurer respectively.

Stevens will also be staying on as manager for next season and has strengthened his coaching team to help bring on the squad of essentially young players who were beginning to show such promise before last season came to such a dramatic end.”