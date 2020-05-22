Boss Danny Carter encouraged by show of support for Shifnal Town

"I have spoken to all of our players and the majority of them have said they are keen to go again next season.

"I was a bit worried that we might lose a few after we were denied promotion because they are more than capable of playing at a higher level.

"We would never hold any player back way if they wanted to move on but it's great to see that the boys are committed for next season and full respect to them for that.

"Of course, things can change and people can have their heads turned but at the moment the lads seem determined to go again.

"The morale last season was excellent, not many clubs could create the sort of atmosphere we did.

"The players were gutted not to be promoted and they want to put that right. They want to win the league again.

"I have started speaking to a few players and were looking to bring two or three in.

"Those players will improve the squad and make us better. And if we get those, I will be more than happy.

"I don't want to have 40 players checking in for pre-season.

Not surprisingly the job carter and xxx did last season has not gone unnoticed but the duo are not paying any attention to any rumours.

"When we came in the club had a plan for the next few years.

"The first part of that plan was to gain promotion, but unfortunately the decision to null and void the league has put that back a year.

"But the club are ambitious and the owner, Mick Tranter, has shown a lot of faith in us.

"It still hurts. It wasn't just the league title, we were chasing a treble because we were in the quarter-finals of the League Cup and the semi-finals of the Shropshire Senior Cup.

"But now we have to start looking towards next season.