Luke Goddard is back in charge at Alport

The Yockings Park fans’ favourite succeeds Matt Burton who, after a poor run of form, left the club shortly after the non-league season was declared null and void due to the coronavirus.

Goddard, 29, takes the reins at the end of his brief stint as interim chairman, a role he now leaves to new chairman Tony Rogers.

He previously spent three seasons in charge of the north Shropshire club, who play in step five in the North West Counties Premier Division, and changed their fortunes remarkably in that time, as the club grew an impressive fanbase.

Burton was appointed as joint-manager in November, after Alport’s Shropshire Senior Cup success, before Goddard moved upstairs in December to help steer the club in an interim chairman role.