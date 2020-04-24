Plenty of interest in Whitchurch Alport hot-seat

The north Shropshire non-league side are in the process of appointing a new boss to Yockings Park after the departure of Matt Burton following the decision to null and void the North West Counties League.

Burton's reign lasted barely five months and ended after a disappointing run of just two victories in 18 games.

Joint chairman Luke Goddard, who was in charge before Burton's appointment, said the club had received up to 50 applicants for the vacant role, including ex-professionals who have played as high as the Championship.

Former Haughmond and FC Oswestry boss Burton was unable Whitchurch's early season form under former manager Goddard – who was initially joint manager with Burton before taking over as chairman in an interim role.

Goddard will step down as chairman officially later this year following the recent appointment of avid supporter Tony Rogers.

And Goddard, who achieved promotion and fine cup success at the helm, revealed new chairman Rogers is desperate to see him step back into the role – but the ex-boss is yet to decide his next step.

"Tony is dead keen for me to go in as manager but I don't know what I'm doing yet," said Goddard. "There's been a few sniffs from clubs a bit higher but it's hard in football at the moment with no clue about any details.

"I'm not going to say no or yes, I will consider the options. I want to play or manager again at 29 and not do be chairman, the job of a 50-year-old."

Committee members will mull over CVs electronically over the next few weeks and look to make an appointment as soon as possible to leave Alport in the best position for a tilt at promotion next season.

The closing date for applications is Monday.

Goddard added: "We've had a great interest with up to 50 people, some ex-pros and some good coaches.

"There are not necessarily proven managers but it seems the way that's very much about coaches now."

Alport sat 11th in the NWCFL's Premier Division before coronavirus brought action to a halt.