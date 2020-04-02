Tony Rogers stepping up at ambitious Whitchurch Alport

Rogers will join former manager Luke Goddard as co-chairman at Yockings Park, but Goddard is expected to step down from the role he took on an interim basis in December.

The North West Counties Premier Division outfit, whose season was declared null and void last week due to the coronavirus, felt that the uncertainty around the pandemic was ‘the perfect opportunity to re-group and plan forward’.

Alport, who appointed former Haughmond and FC Oswestry Town manager Matt Burton to replace Goddard midway through the season, finished their campaign in 11th place.

Rogers said: “I’m both delighted and extremely proud to have been elected as co-chair of our great club. I’d like to thank the committee for electing me into the role, and showing the faith in me in doing so.

“During the current crisis, clearly, everyone’s health is paramount, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all start planning the way forward in readiness for when normality returns.

“Whitchurch, as we all know, have made great strides on and off the pitch. That said, I feel we’ve no where near yet reached our full potential, and I shall work as hard as possible to help achieve that further advancement and indeed future successes.

“We have a great committee already in place, many, many brilliant volunteers and, of course, our loyal and superb fanbase. Together we can, and will, achieve what the club is capable of, and I can’t wait to crack on with things.”

North Shropshire side Alport enjoyed another season to remember, with the high-point in September when they beat Shrewsbury Town 3-1 in the Shropshire Senior Cup – where much of the 444 attendance were Whitchurch fans. It was the first time they had won the trophy in their 73-year history.