Future is bright for Shawbury United

Boss Declan Allen and his No.2 Sean Evans guided Shawbury to 15th in the West Midlands Premier Division in their first season in charge, before non-league football was declared null and void due to coronavirus outbreak.

But Shawbury are already beginning plans for next season, with work continuing on the club’s new stadium which is being built in the village, which will be a key asset for their number of junior outfits and first team.

“The club would like to thank in particular the hard work and dedication the first team manager Declan Allen, and his assistant Sean Evans have brought to the club this season,” said Shawbury stalwart Richards.

“Their passion for the continual improvement in standards for the first team and club as a whole have been phenomenal and everyone can see the signs of a bright future thanks to their efforts.

“Their coaching and backroom staff of Ronnie Box, Susan Jones, Adam Reid, Becky Reid and Nikki Goodwin also deserve a pat on the back for playing their part in the improvements this term.”

The chairman added: “The club is already making plans for next season and beyond with planned fundraisers, new teams in the pipeline and the continued efforts towards completing the construction of the new ground in Shawbury.

Shawbury have been playing in Ludlow but hope to be back home by 2021.