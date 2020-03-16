Advertising
Whitchurch Alport rocked by horror start
Whitchurch Alport slipped to a 4-2 defeat at Irlam after suffering a horrendous start to the North West Counties Premier League game.
Matt Burton’s men found themselves 4-0 down inside 20 minutes – with the last two goals scored within a minute of each other.
Daniel Locko and Stuart Dickin – the latter netting his first goal for the club – gave them something to cheer but it was too little, too late.
A club spokesman said: “A game of two halves which was lost with awful defending in the first 20 minutes. But the lads rallied after the break and dominated the second 45.”
Advertising
Login or Register to comment