Whitchurch Alport rocked by horror start

Matt Burton’s men found themselves 4-0 down inside 20 minutes – with the last two goals scored within a minute of each other.

Daniel Locko and Stuart Dickin – the latter netting his first goal for the club – gave them something to cheer but it was too little, too late.

A club spokesman said: “A game of two halves which was lost with awful defending in the first 20 minutes. But the lads rallied after the break and dominated the second 45.”