Andre James hat-trick moves Drayton off foot of table
A stunning hat-trick by striker Andre James in 16 first-half minutes powered Market Drayton Town to a memorable 4-0 victory at Wisbech.
With both sides stuck at the foot of the Betvictor NPL South East section this was a must-win six pointer for the visitors and it was James who led the charge – with the result lifting Town off the foot of the table.
His opener on 16 minutes, was an awesome example of his capabilities. Racing on to James Tindall Bennett’s defence-splitting pass, he lifted the ball over advancing keeper Josh Allen with the most delicate of clips, taken at pace.
Eight minutes later, he powered home a good through pass from Brendan Price and made it three on 31 minutes. Price was again the provider for his third, a comparatively simple far-post header.
But it didn’t end there. On 35 minutes, Town had a fourth, credited to Beckham Kennelly heading the ball over keeper Allen as he came out – but James had a big hand in it, his menacing presence trigging the defender’s mistake.
“It was unbelievable... the lad was all but unplayable,” chortled manager Dan Stevens, who has invested a fair slice of his short time in charge tying to tempt James from Sunday football back into action with Town.
“He’s been playing a bit on Sundays, but is far from fully fit and warned me he could only give us a half or an hour at most at our level – but what a first-half performance! They’re far too good a squad, both in ability and spirit, to be bottom of the table.”
n Drayton are scheduled to host Loughborough Dynamo tomorrow, but whether that game goes ahead depends on an emergency Northern Premier League board meeting today to discuss the coronavirus emergency.
