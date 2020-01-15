Advertising
Park Rangers lead chasing pack
Park Rangers made the most of their chance to put a bit of pressure on Telford Sunday League pacesetters Telford Scaffolding Services.
With the Services having a week off from league duty, Rangers took advantage by recording a convincing 6-0 win at Hop & Vine.
The win left Rangers five points behind the unbeaten leaders, and with a game in hand.
There was also just one game in Division One, and that saw Captain Webb United ease to a 7-2 success at home to Bulls Head Dawley Bank Vets.
In the first round of the Telford Sunday League Challenge Cup, Royal British Legion powered to a 6-0 victory over hosts Kings Arms Market Drayton.
Bluebell and Bell & Bails both hit the goal trail in round two of the Kath Ford Cup.
Bluebell proved too strong for hosts Travellers Joy as they romped home 8-0.
And that scoreline was matched by Bell & Bails against visiting Shifnal Imperials.
Pheasant and Lawley & Lightmoor Comets needed penalties to decided their tie.
The clash ended 1-1 after extra-time and it was Comets who held their nerve to triumph 8-7 from the spot.
The Lion travelled to Wrockwardine Wood Juniors and booked their semi-
final place courtesy of a 1-0 win.
