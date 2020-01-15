Park Rangers lead chasing pack

With the Services having a week off from league duty, Rangers took advantage by recording a convincing 6-0 win at Hop & Vine.

The win left Rangers five points behind the unbeaten leaders, and with a game in hand.

There was also just one game in Division One, and that saw Captain Webb United ease to a 7-2 success at home to Bulls Head Dawley Bank Vets.

In the first round of the Telford Sunday League Challenge Cup, Royal British Legion powered to a 6-0 victory over hosts Kings Arms Market Drayton.

Bluebell and Bell & Bails both hit the goal trail in round two of the Kath Ford Cup.

Bluebell proved too strong for hosts Travellers Joy as they romped home 8-0.

And that scoreline was matched by Bell & Bails against visiting Shifnal Imperials.

Pheasant and Lawley & Lightmoor Comets needed penalties to decided their tie.

The clash ended 1-1 after extra-time and it was Comets who held their nerve to triumph 8-7 from the spot.

The Lion travelled to Wrockwardine Wood Juniors and booked their semi-

final place courtesy of a 1-0 win.