Ludlow Colts rally to net the points

A below-par first-half display left Colts trailing 1-0 to Hereford City.

But they rallied after the break, although they had to wait before the goals came.

The introduction of substitutes Charlie Austin and Mackenzie Swift made a difference with Austin delivering a fine cross that Cameron Fanning headed home to make it 1-1.

Colts kept pressing and, with the game entering the final minutes, Fanning worked his way into the penalty area and fired home the winner.

Clee Hill saw their HFA Charity Cup hopes ended by a 4-3 extra-time defeat at Hinton.

Steven Preece, with a brace, and Ryan Clarke scored for Clee Hill.