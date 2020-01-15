Beacon boys are setting title pace

An impressive 6-1 away-day success at Telegraph maintained table-topping Beacon’s title push

Steve Hole led the victory charge for Beacon with two goals, and he was joined on the scoresheet by team-mates John Wilkes, Rich Litchfield, Glen Evans and Aiden Tisdale. Robbie Mills bagged Telegraph’s consolation effort.

Cruckton Rovers are hot on Beacon’s heels after they also secured a comfortable victory on the road.

Hat-trick hero Harry Morris took the individual plaudits as Rovers won 5-1 at Charles Darwin.

Matt Owen and George Taylor added to Morris’s haul, with Darwin’s reply coming via a superb strike from Richard Lear.

Rovers’ victory leaves them two points behind Beacon, but with a game in hand.

Rock Rovers had cause for celebration after registering their first Division One success of the season.

Rovers finally triumphed at the 10th time of asking as they beat Saha Peacock 2-0 with Liam Robinson bagging both goals.

Boars Athletic gave their promotion push a shot in the arm with a resounding triumph at Dun Cow.

Two goals from Paul Ashley and one each from Nathan Gregson, Yousef Abuari and John Watson saw Boars to a 5-0 win.

Compasses United are on course for title glory after it making it a perfect 10 wins from 10 games in Division Three.

They emerged 7-4 winners from an entertaining clash with Smoke Stop.

Salmonas Burksatis was the star of the show with a four-goal salvo.

Mat Teggin, Steve Harris and Martin Maddocks also got their names on the scoresheet. James Bugess, Harry Wedge, Adam Reese and Charlie Jones struck for the Smoke Stop.

The prolific Andy Simpson was in fine form again for Beaten Track.

He struck four times to help his side to a comfortable 8-0 success at Coleham. Sam Jones (two), Keiran Peck and Ben Jones added the other goals.

Sports Village hit six of the best to see off Baschurch.

The goals came from Dan Guest and Ant Higgins, who both struck twice, Connor Shurrock and Sim Haley.