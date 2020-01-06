Jeepers keepers for Market Drayton Town stand-in

Playing as stand-in goalkeeper for unavailable Ash Rawlins, Ballard was guilty of fumbling a 37th-minute cross and gifting Ryan Winter the only goal of a typical derby clash.

“It was such a shame for Matt – he’s such a willing outfield player for us and only went in goal to help out when we learnt Ash could not make it,” said Stevens.

“It’s always hard on keepers – no second chance. Their keeper got away with a couple of mistakes and if might also have been far different if we’d taken a couple of really good early chances before they even scored.”

What made it more galling was that Stevens felt his squad deserved to take at least a point from a Scholars side containing four Town old boys – former team captains Dan Beddows and Will Whieldon and the O’Reilly brothers, James and Michael.

“I thought we did really well again and deserved a draw at least,” added Stevens, whose debut as manager had been marked on New Year’s day by a battling 3-2 victory at fellow Northern One South East strugglers Newcastle Town.

Scholars keeper Curtis Pound was put under pressure at the start and in contrast to Ballard, had a stroke of luck when Lucas Green-Birch’s shot struck his right hand post.

Joe Thomas also went close with Pound struggling but then Chasetown’s teamwork began to tell and after taking the lead, they managed the game well.

Town continued to fight hard for an equaliser and on balance of play, can argue they deserved one - but Stevens knows that he needs more skill as well as spirit to ensure Town’s safety.

“Results elsewhere were not as damaging as they might have been,” added the boss.

“That’s a bonus we must never ever, look for – we’ve got to get out of trouble ourselves – but I’ll certainly take it!”

Now one off the bottom of the table, two points above Wisbech and one behind Newcastle, Drayton face a tough test on Saturday, at league leaders Leek Town, who are unbeaten at home.