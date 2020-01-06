Haughmond slip to narrow away loss

Looking to bounce back after the Worcester City Boxing day 3-1 defeat they could not have made a worse start finding themselves 2-0 down after 10minutes to a lively Highgate side who are unbeaten in their last 7 games.

After that start Haughmond showed real character to get themselves back into the game and were unlucky on a couple of occasions not to alter the scoreline with chances falling to Scott Ryan and Harry Morris but it was the latter that pulled a goal back before the break from the penalty spot after Jamie Bolderston had been dragged down in front of goal.

In at the break at 2-1 Haughmond would have taken that after such a poor start but the second period was to prove frustrating in front of goal and a number of good opportunities fell to all the attackers but without troubling the scorers.

Highgate also had their chances but resolute defending and inspired goalkeeping from Sam Jones stopped Highgate from extending their lead and gave Haughmond hope right until the final whistle of collecting points from another tough away game.

Haughmond now enter a period of games playing teams around them in the lower part of the League and January is set to be a critical part of the season if the Shrewsbury based side are to survive in the MFL

No midweek game this week and a trip to Selston on Saturday with Dan Williams and Mick Cutler working hard to strengthen their squad ahead of a busy 6 week period