Luke Goddard steps down from joint-management role at Whitchurch Alport

Goddard has been in charge at Yockings Park for three-and-half seasons, in which time he has taken Alport from the bottom of step six to contenders for promotion from step five and helped increase attendances tenfold.

But Goddard, who carries out multiple roles at Whitchurch including groundsman, said it is 'only fair on myself and the club for something to give.'

Former Haughmond and FC Oswestry boss Matt Burton, who joined Goddard as joint-boss last month, will take over in sole charge of the north Shropshire side, who are seventh in the North West Counties Premier Division.

Tonight's league visit of leaders 1874 Northwich which be Goddard's final game in charge.

Goddard guided Alport to their first Shropshire Senior Cup triumph in their 73-year history by beating Shrewsbury Town at Montgomery Waters Meadow in September to add to a fine trophy haul.

"I've achieved some unbelievable memories at the club I have made my life," Goddard said.

"I'll be hanging around to continue the work off the field along with my good friends Ryan Jardine (chairman) and Johnny Allman (vice-chairman) to give this club a strong foundation.

"A huge thank you to all the players past and present that have played under me and of course the brilliant Red Army for their overwhelming support."

Goddard confirmed he will continue as a player for the remainder of the campaign.