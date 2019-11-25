FC Oswestry Town set to face former Wales and Derby County midfielder Robbie Savage

The 45-year-old announced his retirement in 2011, focusing on his media career. However, this month he confirmed his decision to get back on the pitch, joining Stockport in the 10th tier of English football.

Stockport currently sit 11th in the North West Counties Football League first division south, 20 points behind league-leaders Oswestry.

"It's not a PR stunt, it's me trying to help youngsters progress in the game," Savage said, regarding the decision.

"I want to try and give a bit of what I went through in my career with rejection, rehabilitation and the mental side of football.

"I am not going to run games, I will need legs around me. My son had to go out and buy me some boots today - it's a great opportunity for me."

Stockport have confirmed that the midfielder will be in the squad for the clash with Oswestry.

Oswestry sit a point ahead of Vauxhall Motors in second, having played three more games.