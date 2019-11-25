Menu

Advertising

FC Oswestry Town set to face former Wales and Derby County midfielder Robbie Savage

By Luke Hatfield | Oswestry | Non league | Published:

FC Oswestry Town will face quite a task tonight, as they take on former Derby County and Wales midfielder Robbie Savage - who this week came out of retirement to join Stockport Town.

Robbie Savage in action against Wolves in 2009.

The 45-year-old announced his retirement in 2011, focusing on his media career. However, this month he confirmed his decision to get back on the pitch, joining Stockport in the 10th tier of English football.

Stockport currently sit 11th in the North West Counties Football League first division south, 20 points behind league-leaders Oswestry.

"It's not a PR stunt, it's me trying to help youngsters progress in the game," Savage said, regarding the decision.

"I want to try and give a bit of what I went through in my career with rejection, rehabilitation and the mental side of football.

"I am not going to run games, I will need legs around me. My son had to go out and buy me some boots today - it's a great opportunity for me."

Stockport have confirmed that the midfielder will be in the squad for the clash with Oswestry.

Oswestry sit a point ahead of Vauxhall Motors in second, having played three more games.

Non league Oswestry Local Hubs News
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield
Digital Sports Journalist - @LHatfield_Star

Digital Sports Journalist based in Wolverhampton working with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News