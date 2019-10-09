Dean Keates kicks off Wrexham with a point

Keates has seen his side make a flying start when Bobby Grant’s sixth goal of the season put them with just six minutes on the clock.

But the midfielder missed a second-half penalty, which proved costly as Ryan Fallowfield levelled late on for visiting Harrogate.

Harrogate are now unbeaten in six games and 12th in the table, while Wrexham remain 20th.

Keates has returned to Wrexham as boss after Bryan Hughes left in September following eight games without a win.

The former Dragons midfielder acknowledged he will have to win over some supporters who are still unhappy with his decision to leave for Walsall in March 2018.

His side made the perfect start against Harrogate when Grant turned in Jason Oswell’s cross to give the hosts an early lead.

Wrexham did not look like a side who started the evening placed just above the bottom four on goal difference.

Luke Young’s effort was parried by James Belshaw and Grant saw a shot deflected wide.

Belshaw made a fine save to deny Grant, who minutes later was brought down in the area by George Smith but he blasted his penalty kick over.

That gave Harrogate a lifeline and they levelled with 10 minutes remaining, Fallowfield firing home from a cross.