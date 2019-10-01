Menu

Martyn Davies rejoins Market Drayton as manager

By David Verman

Market Drayton have announced the return of Martyn Davies for his third spell as manager.

Martyn Davies rejoins Drayton

Davies left the club earlier in the year ''to spend time with my family and relax'' after losing to Whitchurch Alport in the final of the Huddersfield Cup.

Davies previously managed Drayton in in 2015 before being sacked in 2017 where he would return just over two months later with the club in disarray.

Market Drayton have made a disappointing start to the season as they sit in last place in the Northern South East Division with just one win from eleven games.

David Verman

By David Verman
Digital Football Intern

