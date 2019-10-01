Martyn Davies rejoins Market Drayton as manager

Davies left the club earlier in the year ''to spend time with my family and relax'' after losing to Whitchurch Alport in the final of the Huddersfield Cup.

Davies previously managed Drayton in in 2015 before being sacked in 2017 where he would return just over two months later with the club in disarray.

Market Drayton have made a disappointing start to the season as they sit in last place in the Northern South East Division with just one win from eleven games.