Bridgnorth are in safe hands with Craig Thomas

Bridgnorth boss Steve Groome is forced into the change for the derby day clash at home to Wem after his son Stephen suffered a knee injury in training.

Thomas was snapped up from Tipton Town in the summer will make his first debut as Bridgnorth chase a sixth straight West Midlands League Premier Division win.

"Stephen suffered the injury on Tuesday night, it's on the outside of his knee and he will be out for for four weeks or so," said Groome.

"Chris has been playing well for the reserves and it has been a close call all season as to who played."

Bridgnorth's impressive run has fired them up into the top three and Groome puts the recebt success down to a happy dressing room.

"The dressing room is a happy place," said Groome.

"We had an open chat about a few things following the second game of the season and since then things have been going well.

"It's like having a bunch of mates playing together.

"Not only are they playing for the club and me, but they are also playing for each other, which is great to see."

Wem are sitting one place off the bottom and while Bridgnorth will start the game as heavy favourites, Groome is urging them to maintain the underdog mentality that has served them so well.

"Last week's game with Dudley Sports was probably the first game this season where we started as favourites," added Groome.

"That will be the case again tomorrow but I want us to stick with that underdog mentality that we have had for most games.

"I don't think complacency will be a problem. We have got good banter in the dressing room and if anybody shows any signs of complacency they will know about it in the right way."