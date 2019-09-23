Steve McCormick opts to step down at Drayton

It was Town’s sixth successive home defeat and their eighth in nine BetVictor NPL south east division outings this season, in addition to a crushing 6-0 FA Cup rout at lower graded Romulus.

What made matters even worse for Town was Frickley had an even worse record – the only side in the section still without a victory.

Town now face a tough trip to Loughborough Dynamo on Tuesday evening as the division’s new backmarkers, having won only three of the 27 points they’ve played for.

McCormick took on Town’s top job - vacated by club stalwart Martyn Davies at the end of last season - after what he then described as a long apprenticeship of 12 years learning the ropes as assistant to Davies and assorted Town managers.

He said he was bitterly disappointed but his resignation was “the right decision” He claimed the club’s “very tight” budget for experienced players and a run of injuries and availability among those they did have were key factors.

“You simply can’t play too many youngsters in the same team in the Northern Premier,” he said. “You just can’t do it without players who have been around – and that costs.

“I took it on without money for myself and knew the situation, but found it’s become much harder trying to compete for players against clubs who have far greater resources.

“I wish Drayton Town all the very best for the future and sincerely hope the great spirit they have there will eventually see them through again. But it really is getting tougher. ”

On the strength of Saturday’s shoddy showing against Frickley, whoever takes over faces a tough task.

Bigger, better and quicker, the visitors pushed a brave but physically inferior Town challenge aside to dominate, deservedly scoring though Jacob Hazel is a desperate 57th minute goalmouth scramble and John Margaretts on 86 with the only good strike to be the again impressive Ash Rawlins.

When Town’s youngsters found room to play, they often looked good. But they made only two clear opportunities, Harvey Howell clipping a really difficult half-chance inches wide and Nicky Parker having a great long-range lob cleared off the line.

Both were before Frickley scored and might well have made the difference – but as McCormick, a full-time time pro in the Scottish League for 14 years, said: “That’s football; life moves on.”

Confirming McCormick’s resignation, club chairman Mick Murphy said they were “actively seeking a replacement” and in the meantime assistant manager Nick Roberts and coach John Timmis would be at the helm.