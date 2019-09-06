Rangers bid to get off the mark

Rangers turn their attention to the The PlayerMatch.com Cup tomorrow having endured a tough start in the North West Counties First Division South campaign with seven straight defeats.

They travel to face divisional rivals Abbey Hulton United and despite the results Cutler has seen some signs of progress.

“The performances are getting better and I think the players are starting to get to grips with the standard,” he said.

“We have had a few issues with availability which hasn’t helped and we have had some tough fixtures. I think 90 per cent of our games have been against side in the top six or seven and there are some big clubs in this division.

“Hopefully that first win is around the corner and then we can try to kick on from there.”

Rangers lost 2-0 Abbey earlier in the season, conceding in the 78th and 94th minutes.

“We had five under-18s involved that day which is great for the club going forward, but we need to pick up that first win,” added Cutler.

FC Oswestry Town will be looking to replicate their impressive league form when they head to First Division North outfit Steeton

Matt Burton’s side have bagged six wins from seven games to go second in the standings, while Steeton have won just once in the league.

St Martins are in league action, travelling to First Division South rivals Wythenshawe Town.