Huge clash for Alport

Leek Town are the visitors to Yockings Park on what will be a historic day for the home side.

Alport first competed in the competition three years ago, but have been handed five successive away ties until now.

Luke Goddard’s men have started the North West Counties Premier season well with four wins from give games.

But Leek arrive with a perfect five wins from five in the BetVictor South East Division.

“They are a big club so they will be a big test,” said Goddard. “My players are looking forward to the match and if we can get a partisan home crowd then that would provide a massive boost.”