Haughmond in re-match with United

Haughmond’s opening game back in the Midland Football League Premier Division following promotion saw them beaten 4-2 by this weekend’s opponents at the Shrewsbury Sports Village last month.

Boss Dan Williams saw enough of Coventry that day to tip them for a top-six spot.

The teams now come face to face once again in United’s first home match of the season at the ground they share with Coventry Rugby Club.

They have played all of their matches away in the early weeks of the season owing to a new pitch being installed.

“It’s a tough game as they’re a very good side,” said Williams, whose Haughmond team have collected two points from their opening five league matches.

“I said after the first game that I think they’d come top six and probably still stick by it.

“It’s the first game back at their stadium.

“They’ve basically played away from home every game so far, so there should be a few there and that will probably make it a little bit more difficult as well - and it’s on 4G again.”

Haughmond will be without unavailable striker Scott Ryan.

“He’s probably our best outlet with his pace, the quickest player we’ve got, so that’s a big miss,” said Williams.

On the plus side, Haughmond welcome back Jordan Davies and Louis Irvine to further boost their selection options.