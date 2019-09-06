Declan Allen braced for serious derby day test

Allen’s men have started the season with a win, draw and defeat and the new manager believes that is a record to be respected given the tough run of fixtures.

But now Ludlow Football Stadium side Shawbury, who progressed in the FA Vase last weekend, face their toughest test yet with a home clash against early leaders Shifnal, who have a 100 per cent record in the West Midlands Premier Division.

Shifnal are also under new management, with Danny Carter and Andrew Carrier at the helm.

“They were at Wednesfield and did very well and have taken a lot of the lads over,” said Allen. “They’ll be favourites to be a top four side this season where as we are the unknown.

“We’re a new group and a lot have not played at this level, so it’s a test.

“They will go in as favourites but that does not mean anything come 3pm tomorrow.”

Allen has fielded youthful sides so far at Shifnal this term, with an average starting age of 19-and-a-half.

He is without the unavailable Jake Young, who plays as an attacking midfielder, tomorrow.

Bottom side Wem Town, with just a point from their first four games this season, go to Dudley Town, who are three places and two points better off.

AFC Bridgnorth are without a fixture in the league this weekend.

A big fixture in Division One sees Allscott Heath, who have started the season with two wins from three, travel to the fancied Droitwich Spa.

Wellington Amateurs, who have an identical record to Allscott, head to Wrens Nest.