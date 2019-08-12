Haughmond FA Cup joy

Walsall Wood are strong favourites to pick up the MFL title this season – and after conceding in the fourth minute the signs looked bleak for Haughmond.

But the ‘Mond’ have overcome higher level teams in this competition before and come storming back to lead 2-1 going into the break with goals by Joe Parry in the 15th minute and Scott Ryan in the 25th. With Mike Owen extending the lead after the interval with a wind assisted free-kick that totally confused the visiting keeper Haughmond looked comfortable defending in numbers and hitting on the break.

But it was Walsall Wood who scored next in the 78th minute to set up a nervous last period for the hosts.

The win sets up an away tie next round with Lichfield in two weeks which will be the first meeting between the two sides in any competition.

But boss Williams will be more than aware that the priority is the league – and by a twist of fate and not surprisingly – their next MFL game is at Walsall Wood on Saturday. And Wood will obviously be keen to avenge their cup defeat.

Spokesman Stuart Williams said: “Overall it was a great team display showing a lot of quality against a very good team.”

n Whitchurch Alport also progressed in the FC Cup with a narrow 2-1 win at Malvern Town.

Alex Hughes put the Reds ahead and Arron Johns doubled the lead, but the hosts hit back on the stroke of half-time.

Alport face a trip to Coleshill Town in the next round.